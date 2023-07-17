TRACKING: Dry weather ahead

Tonight: A great night to crack open the windows with the smoke gone and low temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds are light out of the north at 5 mph with partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday: Our far southwestern areas have a slim chance at some rain. Otherwise, the rest of us see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dew points are not too bad in the upper 50s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Some isolated showers and storms are possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: A humid day with dew points near 70 and highs in the low to mid 80s. Skies are partly cloudy during the day with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph. Wednesday night into Thursday there is a slight chance for some showers and storms.
Rest of the Week: A very dry forecast ahead with few rain chances past Wednesday night.