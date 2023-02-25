TRACKING: Dry tonight, wet tomorrow night

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with a light southwest wind at 5 mph. Low temperatures are in the upper teens and low 20s with some possible patchy fog.
Sunday: Temperatures jump up double digits tomorrow with highs in the low 40s to the north and low 50s to the south. Skies are mostly sunny for much of the day with clouds building in from southwest to the northeast late in the afternoon/evening. Expect plenty of melting of any remaining ice/snow. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Rain moves in through the overnight hours around 10 PM Sunday night, and it lasts through much of the night. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, and rain could be heavy at times. Though, it is not expected to be severe. Lows are in the mid to upper 30s in the north, and low 40s in the south. Winds are breezy out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Monday: Showers are likely during the morning hours, then taper off around noon. There could be some areas of localized flooding, so be cautious on your Monday morning commute if the streets around your neighborhood have a tendency to not drain well. In the afternoon, skies are mostly cloudy, with winds shifting to the northwest. Winds are strong at 15-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Highs are in the low to mid 40s.
Rest of the Week: We stay dry for much of the week, except for a slight chance of a wintry mix late Tuesday night into Wednesday. That chance transitions into a slight rain chance on Wednesday. Otherwise, temperatures are at or above normal.