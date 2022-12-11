TRACKING: Dry tomorrow; wet Tuesday

Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are a little stronger out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Monday: Another cloudy day on tap to kick off the work week with high temperatures once again in that mid to upper 30s range with a few low 40s possible south. Difference now is a stronger wind out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.
Monday Night: Cloudy skies continue with breezy southeast winds at 10-20 mph. Low temperatures are similar in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Tuesday: This is the day where things get interesting. It looks like for right now, we start off the day with a chance of freezing rain and/or sleet, and then during the afternoon hours, temperatures warm into the 40s in most areas, and that precipitation transitions to rain. This rain looks like it’ll stick around for the entire day and through the nighttime. It’s expected to be a soaker as well, with precipitation amounts exceeding an inch in many areas. Winds are also very strong out of the southeast at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
Rest of the Week: That rain early Wednesday morning may transition to a freezing rain, but it clears out and there is a minimal chance of some showers during the afternoon hours. Highs are in the 40s once again with a southerly wind at 10-15 mph. Thursday is a better chance for some snowfall, with temperatures cooling into the 30s. A slight chance continues into Friday with us drying out for the weekend.