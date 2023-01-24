 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE..Portions of central into northern and northeast iowa.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures may lead to the
deposition of ice on roads and and bridges leading to slick
spots. Drive with extra caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

TRACKING: Dry today; light snow starts late tonight

Today: We may see some peeks of sunshine, with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the day. Highs are slightly above normal in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the west around 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds build in with overcast skies and a chance of some light snowfall late in the overnight hours, especially for our far southern and eastern areas. Lows are in the mid to upper 20s with a light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Chance of light snowfall throughout the day, especially for areas south and east. Most of it wraps up late Wednesday night. Snow totals are up to an inch for our northwestern areas, and 1-2 inches for our southeastern areas. Even without massive accumulations, roads can still be slick. Highs are in the upper 20s and low 30s with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Thursday: A temporary break in the snowfall with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Highs are in the upper teens and low 20s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Rest of the Week: The snow returns for some quick hitters Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday seems to be the most likely day for snowfall, but that should be on the lighter side once again. Saturday into Sunday could bring heavier snowfall, but we are still monitoring for any changes to the forecast.

