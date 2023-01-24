TRACKING: Dry today; light snow starts late tonight

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE..Portions of central into northern and northeast iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures may lead to the deposition of ice on roads and and bridges leading to slick spots. Drive with extra caution. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&