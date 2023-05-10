TRACKING: Dry today, active into the weekend

There is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Friday.
Levels are falling along the Mississippi but flooding continues in spots. Lansing and Lynxville have dropped out of the flood stage. Check other levels HERE.
Today: We start the day with some high clouds and temps in the 50s. A warmer day is on tap with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s off of a southeast breeze around 10 to 15 mph. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today, but it will be dry.
Tonight: We are partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s off of a light southeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph. There is the slight chance for a shower or storm in the west late tonight if things hold together, but most of the area is dry.
Thursday: As high pressure over the Great Lakes moves away and low pressure draws nearer from the west, bringing some fronts nearby, we’ll have a generally active and unsettled forecast into the weekend. Most of Thursday looks dry with partly cloudy skies, but we can’t rule out some isolated showers/storms with the amount of general instability we’ll have. That’s because it is warm with highs in the low to mid 80s area wide with a southeast breeze at 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: The same general pattern remains with partly cloudy skies, highs in the 70s and 80s, and a southeast breeze at 10 to 15 mph. Humidity becomes more noticeable. Because of this, the coverage of showers and storms might be a little higher if/when they develop. Some storms could be strong to severe.
Mother’s Day Weekend: More of the same for Saturday as it is warm and humid with partly cloudy skies but also some scattered showers and storms. The system collapses with a cold front moving through Sunday. That means we’ll likely have some lingering showers Mother’s Day giving way to some clearing. Winds turn breezy from the northeast with highs down to the low and mid 70s.