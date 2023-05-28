TRACKING: Dry start to the week; rain chances to end the week

Today: Skies may be mostly cloudy to start the day, but we should see some clearing throughout the morning for an overall partly cloudy day. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph. Humidity remains low with dew points in the 40s.
Tonight: Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 50s. Winds are light out of the southeast at 5 mph.
Memorial Day: A similar day to today with slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies are partly cloudy, with humidity once again on the lower end. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: This is our first shot at 90 degrees this spring, especially for the Waterloo area and our southern areas. Highs regardless are on the warmer end in the higher 80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Our stretch of near 90-degree weather continues through Saturday. Humidity though isn’t too bad for the majority of the week. Storm chances start Wednesday for our western area, and slowly spread eastward throughout the week. Dry air may play a role in diminishing this, so for now chances remain low.