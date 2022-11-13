TRACKING: Dry night, snow starts late tomorrow

Tonight: Clouds build as we have an overcast sky overnight. Low temperatures are in the low to mid 20s with a light southeasterly wind.
Monday: We have cloudy skies to kick off the work week with an isolated chance of snow for our northern areas. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s with a southeasterly wind at 5-10 mph.
MondayNight: Snow starts to build in from the south and the light snow starts late overnight into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures are in the upper 20s with a light easterly wind.
Tuesday/Wednesday: Light snow is a possibility, and this should be a wet snow throughout the day. A rain/snow mix is possible for our southern areas through the afternoon hours as temperatures warm. High temperatures on Tuesday are in the low to mid 30s with a varying wind at 5-15 mph. The snow continues through Tuesday night and lingers until Wednesday. Temperatures are cooler in the low to mid 30s on Wednesday. Total accumulations of snow are around 2-3 inches highway 30 and northward, and anywhere from a trace to 2 inches south of there. Roads might be slick, especially Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Rest of the Week: We may see some isolated snow showers on Thursday, otherwise we are dry the rest of the week with temperatures taking a tumble with highs in the 20s.