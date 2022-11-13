 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRACKING: Dry night, snow starts late tomorrow

TonightClouds build as we have an overcast sky overnight. Low temperatures are in the low to mid 20s with a light southeasterly wind.

Monday: We have cloudy skies to kick off the work week with an isolated chance of snow for our northern areas. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s with a southeasterly wind at 5-10 mph.

MondayNight: Snow starts to build in from the south and the light snow starts late overnight into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures are in the upper 20s with a light easterly wind.

Tuesday/WednesdayLight snow is a possibility, and this should be a wet snow throughout the day. A rain/snow mix is possible for our southern areas through the afternoon hours as temperatures warm. High temperatures on Tuesday are in the low to mid 30s with a varying wind at 5-15 mph. The snow continues through Tuesday night and lingers until Wednesday. Temperatures are cooler in the low to mid 30s on Wednesday. Total accumulations of snow are around 2-3 inches highway 30 and northward, and anywhere from a trace to 2 inches south of there. Roads might be slick, especially Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rest of the WeekWe may see some isolated snow showers on Thursday, otherwise we are dry the rest of the week with temperatures taking a tumble with highs in the 20s.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you