TRACKING: Dry days with overnight precip chances this week

This Afternoon: Increasing cloud cover with highs ranging from the low 30s north to low 40s south. Winds will be on the light side out of the northwest around 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and quiet with the chance of some patchy fog developing. Lows drop into the low 20s north to low 30s south. North of Hwy 18 may have some isolated pockets of light snow or freezing drizzle after midnight. Impacts would be minimal.
Wednesday: There may be some morning sun for some, but mostly cloudy skies remain for much of the day. Highs peak in the mid-30s to mid-40s. Winds remain light from the northwest.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs cool, topping in the 20s to mid-30s, with northwest winds streaming at 10-20 mph. Overnight, there is a chance of rain changing over to snow for areas to the south as temperatures drop into the teens and low 20s. Currently, any snow accumulations look to stay below 1”.
Rest of the Week: Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with more cloud cover by Sunday. Highs jump from the 20s on Friday, to the 30s on Saturday, peaking in the 40s by Sunday.