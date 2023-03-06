TRACKING: Dry day tomorrow with a few peeks of sunshine

Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s with a northerly wind at 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: The morning kicks off with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, but we may see some peeks of sunshine during the afternoon, especially for our eastern areas. Highs are in the low to mid 40s with an easterly wind at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: We are mostly cloudy for much of the night with a slight chance of some light snow late. Lows are in the in the low to mid 30s with a southeasterly wind at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: We may see some rain mixed in with snow during the day, especially for our western areas. However, accumulations are expected to be light with low travel impacts. Highs are in the upper 30s and low 40s with an easterly wind at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Thursday, in particular Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, is our best chance of accumulation. Rain transitions into snow throughout the day as you head farther south. Our far northern areas are expected to see some decent accumulation of snow, but those numbers are still being ironed out. Expect some travel impacts Thursday evening and Friday morning. Snow leaves Friday with a slight break Saturday, then another chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday.