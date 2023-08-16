TRACKING: Dry conditions and increasing temperatures in the forecast

A Storm Track 7 Yellow ALERT DAY is already in effect for Sunday as heat indices are forecast to top 100° and could be up to 105°,if not 110°.Confidence in the forecast has dropped considerably beyond this point, but heat still looks to dominate, just to what extent is unclear. Expect tweaks to be made to the forecast going forward but do plan for some high heat as schools begin the year.
Today: We’ll be a bit warmer today as highs should climb back into the lower and middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. It may feel a little more humid as well with dew points expected to be back in the lower 60s. Otherwise, it still looks like a decent day. Winds will be breezy blowing out of the southwest around 10-20 mph. Some gusts could reach as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: A mostly clear to partly cloudy night is expected, however, a cold front will pass through the area from northwest to southeast. This is going to bring a slight chance for some showers and storms overnight, especially for northern and eastern areas. The timing for any showers and storms that do develop looks to be around 11:00 PM tonight through 3:00 or 4:00 AM early tomorrow morning. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will dip down into the lower and middle 60s and the winds will change to a northwesterly direction once the front moves through. Winds will blow around 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Another pleasant day is in the works for Thursday once the cold front moves through with highs in the middle 70s to near 80°. Breezy conditions are expected though with winds blowing out of the northwest around 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. A mostly sunny sky is expected, but it does look like some wildfire smoke could work its way back into our area with the northwesterly breeze. This could result in hazy sky conditions through portions of the day and lower air quality as well, particularly for sensitive groups.
Friday: The forecast for Friday marks the beginning of our warming temperature trend. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with fairly low humidity throughout the area under a mostly sunny sky. The southerly wind blowing around 5-15 mph is causing this slight increase in temperatures, and will continue heading into the weekend causing further warming. Dew points will also increase heading into the weekend.
Weekend: Mostly sunny conditions look to persist through Saturday and Sunday with a southerly and southeasterly wind respectively blowing around 5-15 mph. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s on Saturday and the middle 90s on Sunday. Along with this, dew points will be around 70°, so heat index values could range from 95°-100° on Saturday and possibly over 100° on Sunday.