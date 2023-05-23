TRACKING: Dry and Warm Weather

SPACE STATION information for this evening. You will get two chances to see it this evening.
First Pass:
When: 9:11 for 5 min
Where: Northwest to Northeast
Second Pass:
When: 10:48 for 4 min
Where: Northwest to east/northeast
The unofficial start to summer is this weekend and the weather is going to feel like it. We are tracking a cold front that backs in from the northeast and brings slightly cooler temperatures to our northeast counties Wednesday. Farther southwest, the temperatures are above normal. The front comes through dry with cooler temperatures for everyone Wednesday night.
SMOKE: The sky has been hazy today and will be that way again on Wednesday but once the front clears the area Thursday, we should have a nice blue sky.
Holiday weekend looks amazing. Sunshine is in the forecast for each day with highs warming through the 80s. Dry weather continues for most of next week as temperatures approach 90 and the humidity level increases.
Tonight: Clear. Low: 56. Winds: S 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 84. Winds: E 10-20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 48. Winds: E 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 74.