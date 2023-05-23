 Skip to main content
TRACKING: Dry and Warm Weather

SPACE STATION information for this evening. You will get two chances to see it this evening.

First Pass: 

When: 9:11 for 5 min

Where: Northwest to Northeast

Second Pass: 

When: 10:48 for 4 min

Where: Northwest to east/northeast

The unofficial start to summer is this weekend and the weather is going to feel like it. We are tracking a cold front that backs in from the northeast and brings slightly cooler temperatures to our northeast counties Wednesday. Farther southwest, the temperatures are above normal. The front comes through dry with cooler temperatures for everyone Wednesday night.

SMOKE: The sky has been hazy today and will be that way again on Wednesday but once the front clears the area Thursday, we should have a nice blue sky.

Holiday weekend looks amazing. Sunshine is in the forecast for each day with highs warming through the 80s. Dry weather continues for most of next week as temperatures approach 90 and the humidity level increases.

_________

Tonight: Clear. Low: 56. Winds: S 5 mph.  

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 84. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 48. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 74. 

