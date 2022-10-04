TRACKING: Drastic drop in temperatures by the end of the week

Today: Today looks like another beautiful and mild day. We’ll have a mix of sunshine and high-level cloud cover that may filter the sunshine at times. Otherwise, winds blow in from the south at 5 to 15 mph, keeping highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tonight: Clouds continue to thicken up to give us mostly cloudy skies. There may be some light, isolated showers late in the west. Lows range from the upper 40s east to mid 50s west. Winds are southerly at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A few scattered showers are possible Wednesday into Wednesday night as the front/system passes by the area. A tenth of an inch of rain or less is expected. Temps are still mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph until the front passes, then they shift to the northwest overnight.
Thursday: Winds really dial in from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph, along with gusts of 30 or 35+ mph. Cool air streams in from the north with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Skies should be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows fall to frost territory Thursday night.
Weekend: Winds remain northerly but weaken into Friday with highs there only in the low to mid 50s. Lows dip down to near 30 for Friday night, so a widespread frost/freeze is likely. We close out the week with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny as temps start to warm pretty efficiently. We’ll look at highs near 60 Saturday and then closer to 70 by Sunday.