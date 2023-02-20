TRACKING: Difficult Travel Weather Wed/Thu

It has felt like spring for the last few days with sunshine and highs in the 40s. The weather is quiet tonight with the exception of the breezy wind. The wind is light Tuesday.
Sunshine starts the day with the sky becoming cloudy by noon. It remains cloudy for the rest of the afternoon. Light snow and flurries are possible north of Highway 20. Any snow accumulation would be around 1 or 2” north of Oelwein.
The chance of light snow north of Oelwein continues Tuesday night otherwise clouds and warmer temperatures. The wind increases as the storm for Wednesday/Thursday gets closer.
Precipitation moves from south to north Wednesday morning. Travel becomes difficult through the morning with freezing rain spreading north. Freezing rain mixes with sleet later in the morning into the afternoon. Far northern counties expect more sleet and snow. From Iowa City south the freezing rain changes to rain. Stay updated on the forecast because there is a potential for ice accumulation up to 0.25”.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 15. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.
Tuesday: AM: Sunshine. PM: Cloudy with a chance of light snow north of Oelwein (Trace-1”). High: 32. Winds: N to SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of light snow/flurries north of Highway 20 (Trace-1”). Low: 29. Winds: E 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: Windy (East 15-25 mph Gusts: 35 mph) with a 100% chance of rain/freezing rain south and freezing rain/sleet/snow north. High: 32. Low: 24.
Thursday: 50% chance of snow and windy (NW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph). High: 32.