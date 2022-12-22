TRACKING: Dangerous Wind Chills and Blowing Snow

 Skip to main content
...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to
50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions
over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or
wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and drifting
of snow remains likely as well.

Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below
zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this afternoon
through Saturday morning.

Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve, those
warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines otherwise,
the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard and Winter
Storm Warnings.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions at times,
especially in rural areas. Significant drifting snow. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 45 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility to white out at times. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Dangerous Wind Chills and Blowing Snow

BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for eastern Iowa through Saturday morning. Travel will be difficult at times with visibility near zero due to blowing snow in open areas.  

Tonight: The falling snow has ended. Now it is time for it to blow around. The wind is strong from the northwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. This will cause blowing snow and near blizzard conditions in open areas. Roads will remain slick through the night. Temperatures will drop into the teens below zero with wind chills as cold as 45 below zero at times.

Friday: Still bitterly cold and windy. High temperatures are in the single digits below zero with wind chills 30-40 below zero. The strong wind continues from the northwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Blowing snow in open areas continues and at times near blizzard conditions. The sky is mostly cloudy.

Friday Night: The wind does not let up yet. Still a northwest wind at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Blowing snow continues in open areas. Low temperatures are in the single digits below zero and wind chills of 30-40 below zero. The clouds slowly clear late.

Saturday: SUNNY…still windy and cold. Highs do get above zero, but by just a few degrees. The wind is still strong but showing signs of lightening up. They are from the northwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Wind chills during the day are still in the dangerous range of 25-35 below zero.

Christmas: The day starts out sunny and very cold. Morning lows are about 10-15 below zero. The wind is finally light from the northwest at 5-10 mph. The sky becomes cloudy by early afternoon and remains that way for the rest of the day.

