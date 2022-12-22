TRACKING: Dangerous Wind Chills and Blowing Snow

BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for eastern Iowa through Saturday morning. Travel will be difficult at times with visibility near zero due to blowing snow in open areas.
Tonight: The falling snow has ended. Now it is time for it to blow around. The wind is strong from the northwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. This will cause blowing snow and near blizzard conditions in open areas. Roads will remain slick through the night. Temperatures will drop into the teens below zero with wind chills as cold as 45 below zero at times.
Friday: Still bitterly cold and windy. High temperatures are in the single digits below zero with wind chills 30-40 below zero. The strong wind continues from the northwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Blowing snow in open areas continues and at times near blizzard conditions. The sky is mostly cloudy.
Friday Night: The wind does not let up yet. Still a northwest wind at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Blowing snow continues in open areas. Low temperatures are in the single digits below zero and wind chills of 30-40 below zero. The clouds slowly clear late.
Saturday: SUNNY…still windy and cold. Highs do get above zero, but by just a few degrees. The wind is still strong but showing signs of lightening up. They are from the northwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Wind chills during the day are still in the dangerous range of 25-35 below zero.
Christmas: The day starts out sunny and very cold. Morning lows are about 10-15 below zero. The wind is finally light from the northwest at 5-10 mph. The sky becomes cloudy by early afternoon and remains that way for the rest of the day.