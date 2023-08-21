 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TRACKING: Dangerous heat wave intensifies

Dangerous heat still on the way.

A Storm Track 7 Yellow ALERT DAY coincides with excessive heat alerts from the National Weather Service through Thursday. The dangerous heat wave continues with heat indices between 95° and 105° today. Even hotter, possibly record-setting temperatures are expected Tuesday through Thursday with heat indices near 115°.Not only will high heat and humidity combine to significantly increase the chance of heat illness during the day, but lows at night should also be well into the 70s, limiting any sort of relief. Limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, and NEVER leave pets or children in vehicles under any circumstances.

Today: We remain in the midst of a dangerous heat wave, but temperatures today actually look slightly cooler than yesterday as we top out in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Dew points continue in the low to mid 70s with afternoon heat indices peaking in the 95° to 105° range. Continue using precautions to beat the heat. Skies are partly cloudy today with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds clear tonight and it stays warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: The temperatures intensify to near record-strength with highs in the mid 90s to 100°. Unfortunately, dew points remain in the mid 70s, giving us sultry air. Heat indices will peak in the 105° to 115° range. This is life-threatening heat that should not be taken lightly. Skies are sunny with a south wind a 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: The heat magnifies to levels very rarely seen here in eastern Iowa. Records should be demolished on this day as they aren’t even in the triple digits. We are expecting highs in the low to mid 100s. Dew points are in the low 70s with heat indices around 115° in the afternoon, if not higher. This is life-threatening heat that should not be taken lightly. Skies are mostly sunny with a southwest breeze.

Rest of the Week: Thursday is another potentially record-setting day with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat indices should still be up to 110° or 115°. Skies are partly cloudy. Finally on Friday, winds shift to the north and highs fall to the upper 80s to low 90s. Skies remain partly cloudy. We’ll be in the 80s for the weekend.

