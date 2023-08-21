TRACKING: Dangerous heat wave intensifies

A Storm Track 7 Yellow ALERT DAY coincides with excessive heat alerts from the National Weather Service through Thursday. The dangerous heat wave continues with heat indices between 95° and 105° today. Even hotter, possibly record-setting temperatures are expected Tuesday through Thursday with heat indices near 115°.Not only will high heat and humidity combine to significantly increase the chance of heat illness during the day, but lows at night should also be well into the 70s, limiting any sort of relief. Limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, and NEVER leave pets or children in vehicles under any circumstances.
Today: We remain in the midst of a dangerous heat wave, but temperatures today actually look slightly cooler than yesterday as we top out in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Dew points continue in the low to mid 70s with afternoon heat indices peaking in the 95° to 105° range. Continue using precautions to beat the heat. Skies are partly cloudy today with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clouds clear tonight and it stays warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: The temperatures intensify to near record-strength with highs in the mid 90s to 100°. Unfortunately, dew points remain in the mid 70s, giving us sultry air. Heat indices will peak in the 105° to 115° range. This is life-threatening heat that should not be taken lightly. Skies are sunny with a south wind a 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: The heat magnifies to levels very rarely seen here in eastern Iowa. Records should be demolished on this day as they aren’t even in the triple digits. We are expecting highs in the low to mid 100s. Dew points are in the low 70s with heat indices around 115° in the afternoon, if not higher. This is life-threatening heat that should not be taken lightly. Skies are mostly sunny with a southwest breeze.
Rest of the Week: Thursday is another potentially record-setting day with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat indices should still be up to 110° or 115°. Skies are partly cloudy. Finally on Friday, winds shift to the north and highs fall to the upper 80s to low 90s. Skies remain partly cloudy. We’ll be in the 80s for the weekend.