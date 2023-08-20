TRACKING: Dangerous heat this week; relief this weekend

STORM TRACK 7 Yellow Alert Days are in place through Thursday for high and potentially dangerous heat. Heat index (feels like) could get up to 110 degrees, with Tuesday and Wednesday potentially exceeding 110 degrees. Be very careful spending time outside.
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy with warm lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Some haze might be present due to those northeasterly winds bringing some of the smoke back towards us.
Monday: Kicking off the work week similar to Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. Dew points are in the low to mid 70s, meaning heat index could be anywhere from 95 to 105 during the afternoon hours. Haze might also linger through the day but should be pushed out by the evening hours. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Monday Night: Another warm night with lows in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: This is the start of a two day stretch of probably the strongest heat we’ve seen in a long time. Highs are in the mid to upper 90s with a few triple digits possible, potentially breaking record high temperatures. Combined with dew points in the low 70s, the heat index is anywhere from 100 to 115 degrees during the afternoon. Be incredibly careful if you are outside. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday is very similar to Tuesday, if not one or two degrees hotter. For Thursday, the heat doesn’t change much, with heat index values are around 100 to 110 degrees. Friday drops down into the low to mid 90s for heat index values, before finally dropping into the 80s for the weekend. Unfortunately, it still doesn’t look like we see any widespread rain chances any time soon.