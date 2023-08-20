 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with heat index values
reaching 105 to 110 degrees on three consecutive days.

* WHERE...Central and southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

TRACKING: Dangerous heat this week; relief this weekend

STORM TRACK 7 Yellow Alert Days are in place through Thursday for high and potentially dangerous heat. Heat index (feels like) could get up to 110 degrees, with Tuesday and Wednesday potentially exceeding 110 degrees. Be very careful spending time outside.

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy with warm lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Some haze might be present due to those northeasterly winds bringing some of the smoke back towards us.

MondayKicking off the work week similar to Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. Dew points are in the low to mid 70s, meaning heat index could be anywhere from 95 to 105 during the afternoon hours. Haze might also linger through the day but should be pushed out by the evening hours. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Monday NightAnother warm night with lows in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TuesdayThis is the start of a two day stretch of probably the strongest heat we’ve seen in a long time. Highs are in the mid to upper 90s with a few triple digits possible, potentially breaking record high temperatures. Combined with dew points in the low 70s, the heat index is anywhere from 100 to 115 degrees during the afternoon. Be incredibly careful if you are outside. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Rest of the WeekWednesday is very similar to Tuesday, if not one or two degrees hotter. For Thursday, the heat doesn’t change much, with heat index values are around 100 to 110 degrees. Friday drops down into the low to mid 90s for heat index values, before finally dropping into the 80s for the weekend. Unfortunately, it still doesn’t look like we see any widespread rain chances any time soon.

