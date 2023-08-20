 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

TRACKING: Dangerous heat continues; possible record-breaking temps midweek

The dangerous heat continues while we finish off the weekend. Much of the same is in the forecast to start the work week before temperatures rise further during midweek, possibly reaching record territory.

STORM TRACK 7 Yellow Alert Days are in place through Thursday afternoon for dangerous heat and humidity. Heat index values of 100° are possible and could get up to 110° or 115°, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Please be sure to take all necessary precautions to prepare for the heat.

Today: Dangerous heat continues today as highs climb back into the lower and middle 90s with dew points in the lower 70s. This will allow heat index values to hover around 100°, possibly reaching the middle 100s, during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, a mostly sunny sky is expected and winds will be much calmer out of the northeast blowing around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Another warm night is in the forecast similar to Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It’ll feel fairly humid as well. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy with a light northeast wind blowing at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Temperatures remain in the lower to middle 90s for your Monday as dew points will again be in the upper 60s to lower 70s allowing heat index values to climb back into the lower and middle 100s. A partly cloudy sky is expected with winds blowing out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Actual air temperatures have the potential to hit the century mark on Tuesday with highs forecast to be in the middle 90s to lower 100s. There is the potential for record-high temperatures. Dew points will still sit in the lower 70s, making for another dangerous day with high heat index values possibly reaching 110+°. A mostly sunny sky is expected with winds blowing out of the southwest around 5-15 mph.

Rest of Week: After Tuesday, another chance for record-high temperatures exists on Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s to lower and middle 100s. Heat index values will again possibly reach 110+°. Thursday is going to be a couple degrees lower than Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s to lower 100s. We will “cool” down on Friday back to the upper 80s and lower 90s before the weekend looks much closer to normal.

