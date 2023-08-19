TRACKING: Dangerous heat begins today and lasts through most of the week

STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAYS are in place today through Thursday due to heat index values reaching 100+°. Please take all necessary precautions to beat the heat this week.
Today: The stretch of dangerous heat begins today with high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 90s. Dew points climb today as well reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. This will allow heat index values to sit in the middle 90s to lower 100s. A mostly sunny sky is expected otherwise and winds will blow out of the south at 10-20 mph making for breezy conditions. Gusts could reach as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: It’ll be a fairly warm and humid night with lows in the lower 70s throughout the region. Sky conditions will be mostly clear with a light southeast breeze around 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Hot conditions continue on Sunday under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s to upper 90s with dew points in the lower 70s. Again, this will allow heat index values to climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Winds will blow out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Monday: More heat is on the way Monday under another mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will continue sitting in the lower to upper 90s with heat index values climbing to 100+° as dew points remain in the lower 70s. Winds will blow out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Rest of Week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions look to persist through the rest of the week. High temperatures will climb a bit more heading into Tuesday, possibly reaching triple digits through Thursday. Dew points will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s during this time, so heat index values will climb over 100°, possibly near 110°. Dry conditions persist as well.