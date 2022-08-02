TRACKING: Dangerous heat and humidity

Heat Advisories are in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM for our southern counties.
Today: Only a few saw some rain through the nighttime hours, mainly in the southwest. Otherwise, a warm front is pushing through the area today, driving up highs to the low and mid 90s with the warmest air in the west and south. Humidity increases too, putting afternoon heat indices in the 95° to 105° range. Skies are mostly sunny with a south-southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Tonight: Record warm lows are possible tonight as we only fall to the mid and upper 70s. That’s thanks to a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph and increasing clouds late.
Wednesday: Still a warm and humid day, but a cold front will cut down on temperatures and lead to scattered shower and storm chances. Highs look to reach the upper 80s to low 90s with muggy air. Storms move out in the evening.
Thursday/Friday: Should be a nice close to the week with sunny skies and relatively lower humidity. Highs are in the mid 80s Thursday but low 90s Friday as winds shift from the northeast to the southeast.
Weekend: It gets hot and humid on Saturday ahead of another front that brings rain chances late Saturday into Sunday.