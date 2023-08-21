TRACKING: Dangerous heat and humidity continues today and through the week

Storm Track 7 YELLOW ALERT DAYS are in place this afternoon and Thursday afternoon due to the potential for extreme heat and humidity. Excessive heat alerts from the National Weather Service are also in effect through Thursday. Dangerous heat continues with heat indices between 95° and 105° today. Storm Track 7 RED ALERT DAYS are in place Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon due to even hotter, possibly record-breaking temperatures expected with heat indices up to 115°. Overnight lows during this time frame will not allow much relief either with lows sitting in the 70s. Limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, seek shaded areas and A/C as much as possible, and NEVER leave pets or children in vehicles under any circumstances.
Today: More dangerous heat is on the way today as highs climb back into the upper 80s and middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Dew points will remain in the lower and middle 70s, allowing heat index indices to hover between 95° and 105°. Please make sure to take all necessary precautions today. We could also see some haze throughout portions of the day today as well. Winds will blow out of the southeast around 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Another night with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s is expected along with fairly humid conditions. Clouds will clear out during the nighttime hours though as winds blow out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: The peak of this week’s heat wave begins on Tuesday as record-breaking temperatures are possible in some locations. Mostly sunny conditions are expected as temperatures climb into the middle 90s and lower 100s. Dew points remain in the lower and middle 70s, making heat indices of 105° to 115° possible. This is extremely dangerous heat, so please take this seriously and take necessary precautions. Winds will blow out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: More record-breaking temperatures are looking possible on Wednesday, possibly beating records by several degrees. A mostly sunny sky is expected as air temperatures climb into the upper 90s to middle 100s. With dew points again in the lower to middle 70s, heat indices will sit around 105° to 115° similar to Tuesday. This is extremely dangerous heat, so please take this seriously and take necessary precautions. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
Rest of Week: High heat and humidity continue on Thursday with more record-breaking temperatures possible. Highs will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s with heat indices ranging from 100° to 110°. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy. Heading into Friday, we will “cool off” a bit with highs back down in the upper 80s and lower 90s as winds blow out of the north. Partly cloudy conditions look to continue as well. Temperatures during the weekend are closer to normal levels in the 80s.