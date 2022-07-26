TRACKING: Couple overnight storm chances

Today: We are starting off with mostly clear skies and temps flirting with the 50s. It should be another nice day with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. A light south wind at 5 to 10 mph makes it feel slightly humid, especially compared to yesterday.
Tonight: A cold front moves through, leading to the chance of isolated showers and storms. No severe weather is expected and rainfall accumulations look very limited if anything. Otherwise, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with lows down to the mid 60s. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A mostly sunny day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds are from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, so humidity should be lower. There is a chance for more isolated to scattered showers and storms Wednesday night, but severe weather is not expected.
Thursday: More sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Very low humidity with a continuing northwest wind! Lows fall to the mid 50s Thursday night.
Weekend: Skies look generally sunny with a couple of passing clouds time to time. Highs are in the low 80s with lows in the mid 50s for Friday. We start to warm with a south wind Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity increases.
Next Week: Significant heat is coming into focus. Prepare for highs in the 90s and humid air.