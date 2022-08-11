TRACKING: Cooler with rain chances to close out the week

Today: A front is slipping through the area this morning and will be the cause of some isolated showers and storms at times today. Most of these should be focused in our western counties from the late morning commute time frame into the early afternoon. This should leave the Field of Dreams game dry. Severe weather is not expected but some storms could produce heavy rain, otherwise skies are partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. It’ll feel slightly humid.
Tonight: There is a chance for some showers and storms to return, especially late and in the north. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are light from the southeast.
Friday: A wider area of light to moderate showers and some storms are possible through the morning into the afternoon for Friday. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy for the back half of the day. Expect cool temps with highs in the upper 60s mid 70s. Overall rainfall totals for both days could be up to a quarter inch in spots with many less than that.
Weekend: We look to dry out with partly cloudy skies. It does get warmer with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Saturday will be the warmest/most humid day with feels like temps in the low to mid 90s.