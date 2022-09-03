TRACKING: Cooler weekend with some rain chances today

Today: A cold front is swinging through early this morning and has given us some clouds and isolated showers/storms. Temperatures and dew points are cooling quickly behind the front as winds shift to the northwest. While most of the morning is dry, there is the chances that some showers and storms pop back up in the south and east later today. Otherwise skies are partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds are northerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: The chance for showers in the south and east tapers off with more clouds than clear sky tonight. That should help keep temps in the low to mid 60s, but there may be the mid and upper 50s in the far northwestern portion of the viewing area. Winds are northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s along with a northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Labor Day: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s to near 80. Winds are still east-northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph with low humidity. Overall, it is a very nice Labor Day weekend.
Next Week: Mainly dry with lots of sun and highs in the low to mid 80s.