TRACKING: Cooler weather the rest of the week

Tonight: Cloudy with light rain/drizzle. Temperatures drop into the low 40s by morning. The wind is light from the northwest.
Tuesday: It is a cloudy day with a chance for a few light showers in our eastern counties. Temperatures have gone in the other directions now with highs in the low 50s and north wind at 10-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clouds slowly clear and the sky becomes partly cloudy. Low temperatures drop into the 30s.
Wednesday: Sunshine and a light northwest wind. Highs warm into the upper 50s
Thursday: Highs are in the upper 50s again, but today is a cloudy day with a little more wind from the southeast at 10-15 mph.