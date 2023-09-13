TRACKING: Cooler today but warming up into the weekend

Today: We have some areas of cloud cover and light fog scattered about the area this morning. This is where temperatures are trying to hold on to the 50s. Otherwise, with clearer conditions, temperatures have plummeted deep into the 40s for some. This cloud cover and fog gradually burns off through the morning hours with mostly sunny skies expected for the afternoon. It is going to be cool and fall-like with highs in the mid to upper 60s north and east of I-380, and low to mid 70s in the west and south. Dew points are comfortably low, in the 40s, with basically a calm northeast wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies are expected with cool lows back down to the mid and upper 40s. With winds only around 5 mph from the southeast, we may see some patchy fog.
Thursday: We warm up a little bit with highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s thanks to a south wind at 5 to 15 mph and mostly sunny skies.
Friday:Clouds increase throughout Friday to give us partly sunny skies, but with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, highs reach the mid 70s to low 80s. Showers and some storms are possible Friday night as a cold front comes through.
Weekend: Rain/storm chances continue into Saturday before giving way to sunshine in the later part of the day. We look mostly sunny for Sunday. Temps are down to the mid and upper 70s for the weekend.