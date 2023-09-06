TRACKING: Cooler than normal temperatures

The hot and humid weather is now behind us. Temperatures were cooler than normal today and most of the next ten days are forecast to be that way. Clouds slowly clear in our southwestern counties tonight, but they linger the farther northeast you live.
Clouds are hard to clear in our eastern counties Thursday. Lots of sunshine is on the way for our western counties. The sky becomes clear areawide Thursday night. Some areas of fog are possible late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
Lots of sunshine to end the work week with highs near normal. Temperatures are a little warmer on Saturday. This will be the warmest day of the next ten as temperatures are near 85 degrees in a few locations.
There is a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday while Sunday becomes cloudy. Clouds linger Monday with a chance for a few light showers.
_________________
Tonight: Clear in our southwest counties while clouds linger in our northeast counties. Low: 51. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny in our western counties and clouds in our eastern counties. High: 76. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear with patch fog late. Low: 49. Winds: 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 80. Low: 50.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 85. Low: 59.
Sunday: Cloudy. High: 79.