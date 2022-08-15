TRACKING: Cooler temps and some rain

Today: Patchy dense fog will be your greatest threat on the morning commute. Otherwise, it's another cooler day on tap as highs once again remain in the mid to upper 70s.This is due to an east wind at 5 to 15 mph, partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a chance for some light rain showers in the south and west later this afternoon.
Tonight: The light rain chance continues in the south and west tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies are still partly to mostly cloudy along with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph. A tenth of an inch of rain looks possible overall in the southwest.
Tuesday: The quiet weather rolls on with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s to near 80. We’ll have an east wind at 5 to 15 mph keeping humidity low.
Wednesday: Wednesday is a similar day to Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, and a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Some rain and storm chances could return on Thursday with models indicating a stalling system that could deliver sporadic rain chances and clouds through the weekend. This would result in cooler than normal highs after Thursday.