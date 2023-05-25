TRACKING: Cooler temps and crisp air through tomorrow

Today: The cold front has passed, and we are heading for a cooler and extremely awesome day. There may be some clouds this morning, but they are expected to slide away, leaving us with a sunny afternoon. Highs top out in the low to mid 70s, making for a seasonal day. The east wind at 10 to 15 mph will keep dew points in the 30s, which is very low and will make the air feel crisp. Also, the haze should decrease throughout today, and air quality looks good.
Tonight: Clear and cool tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds are light from the east-southeast around 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Friday is a sunny day as we hop back onto the warming train. It is still extremely pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity is low and winds are southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Memorial Day Weekend: Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day Monday look dry with plenty of sunshine and just a few more clouds Monday. Temperatures will be warming quickly through the 80s, getting close to 90° by Monday. Dew points technically increase, but still look pretty low with little sensible change. Winds are southeasterly/southerly at 5 to 15 mph.