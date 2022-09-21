TRACKING: Cooler temperatures

Tonight: It is a cooler night with lows dropping into the 40s. The wind is light under a partly cloudy sky.
Thursday: The cooler weather continues to move into Iowa. Highs are in the low to mid 60s. That is about 10-15 degrees below normal. We will have high thin cloudiness with a north wind at 10-15 mph. The Autumnal Equinox (Fall) begins at 8:04 PM.
Thursday Night: Temperatures are cool once again with lows in the 40s. The sky is mostly cloudy.
Friday: It is a cloudy day with the chance for a few light rain showers in the afternoon and evening. A few high school football games could see light rain showers. High temperatures during the day are in the upper 50s with a south wind at 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs are near 70.