TRACKING: Cooler Temperatures

Tonight: A cold front move south across the state shifting the wind from the southwest to the northwest at 10-15 mph. The front comes through dry, so a clear sky is expected. Temperatures are a little cooler by morning with lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: It is a much cooler day with highs in the upper 60s north to mid 70s south. Clouds dominate the sky with the chance for a few light showers along and south of Highway 20. The cooler air comes south on a breezy north wind at 10-20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Temperatures are much cooler by morning. Lows are in the 40s with a light north wind. The sky is mostly cloudy most of the night. The clouds slowly start to break up late from north to south.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and still cooler with highs in the mid 60s. This is now 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Fall officially arrives today.