TRACKING: Cooler temperatures this week

Today: The cold front has now passed and with it comes much cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and unfortunately not a lot of sunshine. Skies are mostly cloudy today with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The dew points are in the mid 60s, so not necessarily the most comfortable, but not as humid as we were yesterday. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Another day with more clouds than sun as high temperatures are slightly warmer in the low to upper 70s. Humidity decreases slightly with dew points in the low 60s so this is a more comfortable day to kick off our work week. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Late Monday night into Tuesday there is a chance of some isolated showers, with the best chances in our far southern and western counties. Otherwise skies are mostly cloudy with temperatures similar to Monday in the low to upper 70s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday and Thursday we see more sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, and temperatures stay that way through the weekend. Sunday we may slightly warm up, but we are right around that normal high of 82-83 degrees. Our next chance of widespread showers and storms comes Friday and Saturday.