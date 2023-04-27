TRACKING: Cooler temperatures and a few showers

The Mississippi River is forecast to crest Friday and Saturday from north to south past Iowa. CLICK HERE for the latest stages.
It is a quiet night as some clouds move into the area with a light wind. Friday morning temperatures drop to near normal. A few rays of sunshine are possible in the morning otherwise it is a mostly cloudy day with a few showers. The chance of those showers is in the afternoon into the evening. Not everyone gets rain, but everyone has a chance to see the rain. It is light in nature with amount to be less than 0.10”.
Saturday is a breezy day with wind gusts to 30 mph from the northwest pulling in some colder air. We have a better chance of afternoon showers. Rain amounts could be 0.10-0.20” in eastern Iowa.
Sunday is even colder, and the wind is stronger. Highs struggle to reach 50 with a strong northwest wind pushing gusts to near 40 mph. Clouds linger with a couple of light showers possible.
_________
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 44. Winds: E 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon showers. High: 69. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: 20% chance of evening showers then partly cloudy. Low: 42. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Saturday: 50% chance of showers in the afternoon and breezy. High: 57. Low: 38.
Sunday: Windy with a 20% chance of showers. High: 50.