TRACKING: Cooler, breezy, and a few showers today; nice tomorrow

Today: As the low pressure system associated with this morning’s cold front passes over the area today, we could see some more scattered showers and the possibility for some isolated storms as well, leading to a few rumbles. Otherwise, a mostly cloudy sky will persist into the afternoon after seeing some breaks this morning. Highs this afternoon will be a bit cooler compared to average in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest around 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Any lingering showers from the departing low pressure system should move out of the area this evening. Along with that, clouds will decrease overnight leading to a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 50s and winds will blow out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Much more calm and pleasant weather is in store for Tuesday. A sunny sky should be over the area and highs will rebound back into the upper 70s to near 80°. Winds will be a bit lighter as well blowing out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Temperatures will increase a bit heading into the day on Wednesday due to a change in wind direction mostly being out of the southwest blowing around 10-20 mph. Again, like Monday, this will make for a breezy day. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. A slight chance of showers and storms exists Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, but it does not look like a widespread threat for rain.
Rest of the Week: Dry conditions will be the main story to finish off the work week and to begin the upcoming weekend. Highs will be seasonal on Thursday in the lower 80s, but temperatures again climb from there. Middle 80s are in the forecast for Friday with 90s making a return during the weekend.