TRACKING: Cooler and less humid conditions

High pressure moves across the region overnight clearing the clouds. The humidity level drops and that allows the temperatures to drop as well. Temperatures are in the 50s Thursday morning. This leads us to a perfect summer day. Temperatures are even cooler Friday morning with some locations near 50.
Clouds increase early Friday morning leaving us mostly cloudy to cloudy most of the day. A few light rain showers are possible in the afternoon and night. Clouds linger into the first half of Saturday before slowly clearing in the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds are expected Sunday. High temperatures warm into the low and mid 80s this weekend.
Tonight: Clearing and cooler. Low: 53. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. High: 79. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 51. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of showers. High: 78. Low: 56.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 80. Low: 58.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 84.