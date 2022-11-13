TRACKING: Cool with more snow early in the week

Today: East of I-380, clouds have cleared, dropping temps to the teens, whereas low clouds are keeping temps in the 20s west and south. Skies start off partly cloudy this morning with our greatest chance for sun in the morning. Whether or not low clouds stick around, high clouds move in from the west to make skies generally cloudy later on. Highs today end up in the low to mid 30s with a light and variable wind.
Tonight: Cloudy skies stick around with lows in the mid 20s. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Another cloudy day is expected as some snow showers encroach on the state. They will have to fight through some dry air near the surface, so just a few light snow showers or a light wintry mix is possible Monday afternoon with no accumulation expected. Highs also creep to the mid and upper 30s with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Monday Night Through Wednesday: Steadier light snow begins to ramp up Monday night with our highest chances coming throughout Tuesday, where light snow looks likely. This should be a wet snow with temps in the low to mid 30s Tuesday. We also could see a brief wintry mix in the south. Some scattered light snow lingers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Light accumulations look possible across the region, with 1-3” possible. The upper end of that range should be found in the north. The worst of the roads will likely be Monday night into Tuesday.
Rest of the Week: There may be a couple more light snow showers Thursday with plenty of clouds to round out the week. Highs drop to the 20s with lows near 10° for Thursday and Friday.