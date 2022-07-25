TRACKING: Cool temps, low humidity

Today: This week is looking pretty nice, especially if you are sick of summer and ready for fall. Clouds are moving in, and besides a few peeks of morning sunshine, there will be more clouds than sun today. There is also the chance for some showers in the south, depending on how they track in from Nebraska and Missouri. Winds today are light and variable with highs in the mid to upper 70s except for an expected high of 80° in Waterloo.
Tonight: There is a slight chance for a lingering shower or storm in the south for tonight, otherwise skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Lows tumble all the way down to the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are light from the south.
Tuesday: Skies look partly to mostly cloudy, with more clouds the further south you are. Highs are in the mid 70s to low 80s. With a south wind at 5 to 10 mph, there may be a little bit more humidity. There is a chance for some showers and storms overnight as a cold front moves through.
Wednesday: A mostly sunny day with high sin the low to mid 80s. Winds are from the northwest, so humidity should be low.
Rest of the Week: Besides an isolated shower or storm Wednesday night, skies are clear and sunny all the way through the weekend. Highs are in the 70s to low 80s for Thursday and Friday with a warm up on tap over Saturday and Sunday into next week.