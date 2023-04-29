TRACKING: Cool night with a few showers

The Mississippi River is cresting now in eastern Iowa. CLICK HERE for the latest river stages and forecasts as the river falls next week.
Tonight: Chance of light showers, otherwise mostly cloudy skies for tonight. Lows are in the mid to upper 30s with a strong northwest wind at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Sunday: Chance of light showers, especially for our eastern areas. Skies are cloudy for much of the day. Highs are cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s with a stronger northwest wind at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.
Sunday Night: Skies are mostly cloudy, and lows are cool again in the mid to upper 30s. Winds stay strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Monday: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with highs back into the low to mid 50s. Winds are out of the northwest at 15-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.
Rest of the Week: Sunshine returns Tuesday, and so does an upward trend of warmer temperatures. Back into the 70s on Wednesday and we stay around 70 degrees for the rest of the week.