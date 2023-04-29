 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRACKING: Cool night with a few showers

The Mississippi River is cresting now in eastern Iowa. CLICK HERE for the latest river stages and forecasts as the river falls next week.

TonightChance of light showers, otherwise mostly cloudy skies for tonight. Lows are in the mid to upper 30s with a strong northwest wind at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

SundayChance of light showers, especially for our eastern areas. Skies are cloudy for much of the day. Highs are cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s with a stronger northwest wind at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Sunday NightSkies are mostly cloudy, and lows are cool again in the mid to upper 30s. Winds stay strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

MondaySkies are partly to mostly cloudy with highs back into the low to mid 50s. Winds are out of the northwest at 15-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Rest of the Week: Sunshine returns Tuesday, and so does an upward trend of warmer temperatures. Back into the 70s on Wednesday and we stay around 70 degrees for the rest of the week.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you