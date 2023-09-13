TRACKING: Cool conditions today; 80s possible to end the week

Today: Overcast conditions remain over the area late this morning and I think it’ll stick around into portions of the early afternoon hours before we see some breaking in the cloud coverage later this afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler for northern and eastern areas who remain under the cloud coverage longer with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Lower 70s are expected for southern areas. Regardless, it’ll feel very fall-like out there. Winds will be light out of the northeast around 5 mph.
Tonight: A mostly clear sky is expected throughout the area tonight with a light southeast wind around 5 mph. Patchy fog will again be possible late tonight into the early morning hours tomorrow. Lows will be cool in the 40s.
Thursday: Temperatures will increase a bit heading into Thursday with highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will blow out of the south around 5-15 mph.
Friday: More of the same is expected for Friday with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s. However, a bit more cloud coverage will be over the area which looks to increase heading through the day. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. A cold front looks to begin moving through the area on Friday night, which will bring the chance for some showers and storms.
Weekend: The chance for some showers and storms will continue heading into Saturday as the front rolls through before more sunshine returns later in the day. Highs will be cooler in the 70s for most. A mostly sunny sky is expected for Sunday with pleasant conditions and temperatures again in the 70s.
Enjoy the day everyone! It's a good life.
- Robbie