TRACKING: Cool and dry night

Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy with cool low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: A similar day to today (Saturday) with slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 40s. We have a smaller chance for a light rain/snow mix, and once again it is not expected to accumulate. Winds are slightly slower out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s. This is good news because some areas might be able to see the northern lights! The best time for viewing is anywhere between 10 PM to 4 AM. We are just on the southern tip of the northern lights' extent, so it may be difficult to see. Winds are light out of the south at 5 mph.
Monday: Clouds roll back in to kick off the week, and there is a stray shower chance during the day. Highs are in the low to mid 50s with a south wind at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: After a scattered chance of rain Monday night, we are dry and comfortable through Thursday. Thursday night through the start of next week, we see a return of some showers.