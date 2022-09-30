TRACKING: Consistent weather this weekend

Today: Another day of warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Highs range from the upper 60s to mid 70s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph. By the time football games kick off between 6-7 PM, the temperatures drop to the low to mid 60s, and could be in the 50s by the end of the games.
Tonight: Clouds roll in for much of the area as we have partly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures are in the low to mid 40s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday/Sunday: Both of these days are going to be nearly identical with high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s and light winds out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph. Skies are mostly sunny as well.
Next Week: The overall weather pattern still looks very dry, with a slight chance of scattered rain showers coming Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures drop off starting Thursday into the upper 50s and low 60s.