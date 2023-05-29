TRACKING: Consistent rain chances start tomorrow

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: This starts a trend of several consecutive days for storm chances. We start off the day mostly sunny, then during the afternoon and evening, some of our western counties may see some showers and storms. These are not expected to be severe. This is also our first of several chances to hit 90 degrees, especially for our southern and western areas. Highs regardless are in the upper 80s. Dew points are in the upper 50s. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers and storms are possible across the area. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy. Lows are in the low to mid 60s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: A better chance of showers and storms across most of eastern Iowa, with these also expected not to be severe. Highs are again in the upper 80s, with some areas getting close to 90. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Thursday through Sunday morning we continue to see chances for showers and storms, with Friday having the best chance. Highs continue to be warm in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity isn’t unbearable, but dew points are in the upper 50s and low 60s.