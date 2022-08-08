TRACKING: Comfortable and cooler weather

Today: Showers and storms wrap up around 7 AM and clouds decrease throughout the day. High temperatures are in the mid 70s to low 80s with dew points much lower in the low 60s. It is a comfortable way to kick off the work week and sets us up for a couple of nice days ahead. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy to mostly clear and low temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s with a few 60s possible. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: After some potential morning fog, a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity is lower with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Skies are mostly sunny but warmer conditions are in store with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the west around 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Things are dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures fluctuate between the mid to upper 80s. Next chance of rain is on Sunday.