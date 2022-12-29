TRACKING: Colder Temperatures Friday

Tonight: The sky is mostly cloudy, and it turns colder. After the wind shifts to the northwest at 10-15 mph the low temperatures drop into the 20s. Anything that was wet will freeze late tonight.
Friday: It is a colder day but still a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Highs are forecast to get into the low and mid 30s. More sun than clouds and a light northwest wind will make it feel comfortable for this time of year.
Friday Night: It is a quiet night under a partly cloudy sky. The wind is light and low temperatures are in the low to mid 20s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with morning lows in the mid 20s
New Year’s Day: Cloudy. High: 37. Low: 29.
Monday: 50% chance of rain. High: 42. Low: 36.
Tuesday: 40% chance of rain in the morning and breezy. High: 42. Low: 24.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High: 30. Low: 19.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 31. Low: 21.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34. Low: 24.
Saturday: 20% chance of rains/snow. High: 35. Low: 22.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36.