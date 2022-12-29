 Skip to main content
TRACKING: Colder Temperatures Friday

Tonight: The sky is mostly cloudy, and it turns colder. After the wind shifts to the northwest at 10-15 mph the low temperatures drop into the 20s. Anything that was wet will freeze late tonight.

Friday: It is a colder day but still a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Highs are forecast to get into the low and mid 30s. More sun than clouds and a light northwest wind will make it feel comfortable for this time of year.

Friday Night: It is a quiet night under a partly cloudy sky. The wind is light and low temperatures are in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the upper 30s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with morning lows in the mid 20s

New Year’s Day: Cloudy. High: 37. Low: 29.

Monday: 50% chance of rain.  High: 42. Low: 36.

Tuesday: 40% chance of rain in the morning and breezy. High: 42. Low: 24.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High: 30. Low: 19.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 31. Low: 21.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34. Low: 24.

Saturday: 20% chance of rains/snow. High: 35. Low: 22.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36.                                                                                      

