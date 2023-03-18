TRACKING: Cold today, warmer tomorrow

Today: If you are sick of the cold, we have one more day to barrel through it, then warmer weather is on its way. Skies are cloudy for much of the day, with some clearing late in the evening. Highs are in the low to mid 20s, with a northwesterly wind at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. This means wind chills are only in the single digits for much of the day. Flurries are also possible, but no travel hazards are expected.
Tonight: Clouds continue to clear out and we have clear skies by the end of the night. Winds also diminish from the start of the night to the end, starting around 15 mph and ending around 5 mph. Lows are in the upper single digits and low teens.
Sunday: We start off cold with wind chills near 0 degrees, but wind chills are in the upper 20s and low 30s during the late afternoon hours. Sunshine is aplenty to wrap up the weekend, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds are out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.
Monday: The first day of spring arrives in style with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s! Winds are out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: We remain in the 40s and 50s the rest of the week, with some light rain chances Tuesday through Friday.