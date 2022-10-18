TRACKING: Cold through midweek, then a big warm up

Today: BUNDLE UP! Temps are cold this morning as they fall deep into the 20s, along with wind chills deep into the teens. Another cold day is on the way with highs in the low to mid 40s, a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds are still breezy, but not quite as gusty, as they come in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts around 30 mph. Wind chills are generally in the 30s through the day. Skies look sunny at least.
Tonight: We’ll have another clear night tonight with winds diminishing to the 5 to 15 mph range from the northwest. That means it is going to get very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Any puff of wind will drop wind chills into the low teens.
Wednesday: Not as breezy for Wednesday with the weaker northwest winds, at 10 to 15 mph, allowing highs back to at least the mid and upper 40s, which is still well below average. Wind chills remain in the low 40s for the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy.
Thursday: Finally, a nice hint of warmth and a big jump in temps. Highs climb to the upper 50s and low 60s despite a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph and partly cloudy skies.
Weekend: A dramatic turnaround from how we started this week, low to mid 70s are forecast to return for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. This is fueled by a breezy south wind. Should be a very nice weekend with our next chance for rain Sunday night into Monday.