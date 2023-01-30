TRACKING: Cold sunshine to begin the week

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for our northern counties through 10 AM. Wind chills could be as cold as -25°.
Today: It’s a cold morning with temps that have mainly been in the single digits through 4 AM thanks to clouds (and some flurries) that are present over the area. These clouds slowly slip away to the east through this morning, exposing us to even colder temperatures through sunrise, especially in the north. With the northwest winds, wind chills have been in the teens below zero and could fall to the 20s below zero if temps get colder.
Otherwise, we’ll see sunny skies developing for today with a couple clouds redeveloping this afternoon to give us partly cloudy skies. Highs only reach the mid single digits to low teens south. The northwest winds continue to keep wind chills below zero today.
Tonight: A few clouds could be present at times; otherwise clear skies are expected. That means it’s going to get cold. Very cold. Lows fall to the mid teens below zero where the snow is deepest in the north. We should be in the single digits below zero in the south. Winds are light from the west-southwest, but enough to drive wind chills to the -25 to -15 degree range.
Tuesday: More sunshine as we start to round the corner with the cold. Highs climb back to the 10 to 20 degree range, warmer in the south. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph, with wind chills mainly below zero or close to zero.
Wednesday: Not a bad one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 20s to low 30s.
Rest of the Week: We have another cool down for the end of the week with highs in the upper teens Thursday and lower teens Friday. We fall back below zero for lows Thursday night. At least, we have mostly sunny skies Thursday and partly cloudy skies Friday.