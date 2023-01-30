TRACKING: Cold sunshine to begin the week

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold This Morning... .Wind chills will be bitter cold this morning over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chill values into the teens and lower 20s below zero. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&