TRACKING: Cold Monday; warming through the week

Today: Watch out for some slick spots on the roads this morning due to drifting snow and temperatures in the 20s. Winds remain breezy from the northwest with gusts around 30 mph and wind chills in the teens. We continue the gray and cold weather today with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries. Highs only reach the upper 20s to mid 30s and winds should die down through the day, but are breezy, especially this morning, keeping wind chills between 10 and 20 degrees.
Tonight: Clouds eventually decrease through tonight, allowing lows to free fall down to the upper single digits north to the teens in the south. Winds are north-northwesterly at 5 to 10 mph with wind chills between 5 and 15 degrees.
Tuesday: The skies open up to give us a mostly sunny day with light winds from the south. While still below normal, highs get a little better, peaking in the low to upper 30s. We will see a little bit of melting.
Wednesday: Winds become stronger from the south, at 10 to 20 mph, giving us a big warm up with partly cloudy (increasing clouds) skies. Highs should reach the upper 40s to mid 50s! We’ll expect lots of melting.
Rest of the Week: Rain showers move in Wednesday night with lows in the low 40s. Rain remains likely through Thursday as highs are in the 50s with a breezy south wind. We may be in store for a flash freeze Thursday night as lows crash down to the mid 20s with rain turning into a brief wintry mix. Highs only reach freezing Friday with a few light snow showers north and a very blustery northwest wind.