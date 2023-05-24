 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Advisory for all of Iowa until 7 PM Today...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for all of Iowa counties.

Ozone levels near EPA health standards are expected to increase
throughout the day and persist in these areas until 7 pm today.
Elevated levels of fine particulates and ozone may be a concern
over the next several days as smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends those with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air
quality conditions improve.

TRACKING: Cold front splits the area-toasty 80s for some, seasonable 70s for others

The Iowa DNR has issued an Air Quality Alert until 7pm today recommending that children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues or heart disease limit their outdoor activity.

This Afternoon: Low humidity and hazy sunshine remain as we pick up a few scattered clouds. A cold front from the northeast will limit highs to the 70s along the Mississippi River, while 80s are expected elsewhere. Winds behind the cold front become easterly at 10-15 mph. The air quality for most is expected to stay in the moderate category this afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows dip into the mid-40s to low 50s as today's east wind remains elevated at 10-15 mph. 

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies turn sunny into the afternoon as the smoky haze begins to wane. An isolated sprinkle may pop early, but the dry streak looks likely to remain. Seasonable highs in the 70s spread to all of Eastern Iowa thanks to the cold front. Winds become southeasterly at 10-15 mph.

Friday: Sunny and few degrees warmer, although highs remain in the 70s. The southeast wind continues at 5-15 mph.

Memorial Day Weekend: Picture perfect! Low humidity, 80s and sunshine throughout. Boat, anyone?!

