TRACKING: Cold and windy today, warmer through the week

Today: The northern clouds and flurries are departing with lots of sun on hand for your Wednesday.It’s going to be chilly and windy though, with highs today in the low to mid 20s north and upper 20s to low 30s south. Winds are west-northwesterly at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph, keeping wind chills in the single digits to teens today.
Tonight: Skies start clear before becoming partly cloudy late. Winds are calmer as they shift from the west to the south at 5 to 10 mph. Lows unfortunately fall to the low and mid teens with any wind chills in the single digits.
Thursday: Winds regain strength, sustained at 15 to 25 mph and gusting to 35 mph, but this time from the south. That means a warm up is in store for us with highs climbing back to the mid and upper 30s with low 40s in the west and south. Skies are mostly sunny Thursday.
Friday: We should pick up more clouds as the day goes on, but temps look very mild as highs climb to the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds are still breezy from the south. As the clouds thicken, there may be a chance for drizzle or even late freezing drizzle in the evening before a strong cold front moves by.
Weekend: The roller-coaster temps bring us back down to the 20s for highs on Saturday with yet another strong northwest wind. We are back to near 40 Sunday. Skies are mostly sunny to partly cloudy respectively for Saturday and Sunday.