TRACKING: Cold and windy through Saturday

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low visibility from falling or blowing snow may briefly occur in the advisory area into this evening as snow continues to push eastward from central into eastern and southeastern Iowa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&