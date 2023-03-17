TRACKING: Cold and windy through Saturday

Today: Some roads are partially covered in ice this morning, especially secondary and untreated roads, due to the refreezing with temps in the teens and 20s this morning. Use caution on the commute as winds are also strong from the northwest, gusting to 45 mph. Road conditions improve as the sun comes up, increasing road temps, and as crews treat the roads. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through today. The northwest wind continues to bear down on us, sustained around 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph expected at times. The winds contradict the warming of the sun with highs in the low to mid 20s north, and upper 20s to mid 30s along Highway 20 and south. Wind chills start around 5 below this morning and then climb to the teens at most today.
Tonight: Clouds start to increase from the northwest late this afternoon and through the evening, skies become mostly cloudy, which is how they remain through tonight. There could be some flurries at times with no accumulation. Lows drop to the upper single digits to mid teens due to the continuing and strong northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Wind chills could be as cold as 10 below.
Saturday: An ugly day with mostly cloudy skies, windy conditions, and cold temps. The northwest wind is still in the 15 to 25 mph range, gusting to 35 mph. Highs make it to the low and mid 20s and that’s it. Wind chills range from -5 to 15 degrees.
Sunday: Looking nicer with sunny skies, a lighter wind from the west-southwest around 5 to 15 mph, and highs back to the mid 30s to near 40.
Next Week: Most of the week is spent in the 50s with a possible shot at the 60s Thursday. Rain chances are possible Wednesday and Thursday.